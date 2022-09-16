Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TLR honors POW/MIA with 24-hour run [Image 1 of 5]

    TLR honors POW/MIA with 24-hour run

    ARKANSAS, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Airman Isabell Nutt 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chris Schack, 19th Airlift Wing chief of protocol, carries a POW/MIA flag during a 24-hour POW/MIA remembrance run at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 16, 2022. The flag was carried continuously by volunteers across the base to pay tribute to the nation’s former prisoners of war and those service members who are still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabell A. Nutt)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 17:01
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TLR honors POW/MIA with 24-hour run [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    POW
    MIA
    run
    LRAFB
    TLR

