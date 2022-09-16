Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Tonino, 19th Airlift Wing command chief, carries a POW/MIA flag during a 24-hour POW/MIA remembrance run at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 16, 2022. The flag was carried continuously by volunteers across the base to pay tribute to the nation’s former prisoners of war and those service members who are still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabell A. Nutt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 17:01 Photo ID: 7426322 VIRIN: 220916-F-VL365-1142 Resolution: 5003x3329 Size: 1.92 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TLR honors POW/MIA with 24-hour run [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.