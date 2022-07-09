Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Awareness Month Wear Teal or Purple day [Image 10 of 10]

    Suicide Awareness Month Wear Teal or Purple day

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    In support of Suicide Awareness month, Tripler Ohana wore the supporting colors of Purple and Teal.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 17:04
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Awareness Month Wear Teal or Purple day [Image 10 of 10], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tripler

