In support of Suicide Awareness month, Tripler Ohana wore the supporting colors of Purple and Teal.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 17:04
|Photo ID:
|7426315
|VIRIN:
|220909-D-HQ507-572
|Resolution:
|3660x3064
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Suicide Awareness Month Wear Teal or Purple day [Image 10 of 10], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
