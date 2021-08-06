Maj. Mathanraj Packiam briefs Ukrainian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine, during a U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency training initiative in June 2021. Packiam passed the demanding American Board of Medical Microbiology exam. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jang-woo Lee.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 11:30
|Photo ID:
|7425458
|VIRIN:
|092022-A-A4433-003
|Resolution:
|1284x997
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|KYIV, UA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army medical officer passes demanding American Board of Medical Microbiology exam [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army medical officer passes demanding American Board of Medical Microbiology exam
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT