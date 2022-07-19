U.S. Army medical officer passes demanding American Board of Medical Microbiology exam

CANADIAN ARMED FORCES BASE SUFFIELD, CANADA 07.19.2022 Courtesy Photo 20th CBRNE Command

Maj. Mathanraj Packiam (right) passed the demanding American Board of Medical Microbiology exam. Packiam splits his time between the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-based 1st Area Medical Laboratory and the Fort Detrick, Maryland-based U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases. Courtesy photo.