U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May personnel hold a 9/11 remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony on base at the Enlisted Memorial in Cape May, N.J., Sept. 11, 2022, Today, around the Coast Guard and locally here at Training Center Cape May, we remembered the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives 21 years ago in terror attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 11:18 Photo ID: 7425426 VIRIN: 220911-G-VS714-1151 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 826.04 KB Location: CAPE MAY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TCCM observes 9/11 remembrance [Image 12 of 12], by CWO2 Timothy Tamargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.