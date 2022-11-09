Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    TCCM observes 9/11 remembrance [Image 5 of 12]

    TCCM observes 9/11 remembrance

    CAPE MAY, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May personnel hold a 9/11 remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony on base at the Enlisted Memorial in Cape May, N.J., Sept. 11, 2022, Today, around the Coast Guard and locally here at Training Center Cape May, we remembered the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives 21 years ago in terror attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 11:18
    Photo ID: 7425427
    VIRIN: 220911-G-VS714-1172
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 623.99 KB
    Location: CAPE MAY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TCCM observes 9/11 remembrance [Image 12 of 12], by CWO2 Timothy Tamargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9-11
    Judge
    Company Commander
    CC
    Training Center Cape May

