An Air Force Band member sings the national anthem during the opening of the 2022 Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 19, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 07:48
|Photo ID:
|7424999
|VIRIN:
|220919-F-LE393-0030
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASC22 Features Day 1 [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT