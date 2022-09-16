Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MIG Field Meet [Image 8 of 8]

    III MIG Field Meet

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Abigail Godinez 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, take part in a 1200-meter relay race on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 16, 2022. Units with III MIG competed against each other in various athletic events during a field meet for the commander’s cup. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Abigail Godinez)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 00:55
    Photo ID: 7424750
    VIRIN: 220916-M-NG717-1359
    Resolution: 4916x3277
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, III MIG Field Meet [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Abigail Godinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sports
    USMC
    field meet
    III MIG

