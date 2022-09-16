U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, take part in a 1200-meter relay race on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 16, 2022. Units with III MIG competed against each other in various athletic events during a field meet for the commander’s cup. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Abigail Godinez)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 00:55
|Photo ID:
|7424750
|VIRIN:
|220916-M-NG717-1359
|Resolution:
|4916x3277
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III MIG Field Meet [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Abigail Godinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
