U.S. Marines with 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, pull a Humvee as part of a timed event during a field meet on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 16, 2022. Units with III MIG competed against each other in various athletic events during a field meet for the commander’s cup. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Abigail Godinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 00:55 Photo ID: 7424748 VIRIN: 220916-M-NG717-1205 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.5 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III MIG Field Meet [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Abigail Godinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.