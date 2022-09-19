Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian Prime Minister Visits Gerald R. Ford [Image 4 of 5]

    Norwegian Prime Minister Visits Gerald R. Ford

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.19.2022

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, center, and Norwegian Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram, right, observe flight operations on the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck during a ship visit, September 19, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adonica Munoz)

    This work, Norwegian Prime Minister Visits Gerald R. Ford [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

