Norwegian Prime Minister Visits Gerald R. Ford

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, center, and Norwegian Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram, right, observe flight operations on the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck during a ship visit, September 19, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adonica Munoz)
