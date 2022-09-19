Norwegian Prime Minister Visits Gerald R. Ford

The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, center, is piped aboard the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a ship visit, September 19, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adonica Munoz)
|09.19.2022
|09.19.2022 22:49
|7424679
|220919-N-VQ693-1154
|3456x5184
|1.19 MB
Atlantic Ocean
|0
|0
