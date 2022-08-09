NAS Pensacola’s Waterfront A.C. Read Golf Course

A.C. Read Golf Course, located on Naval Air Station Pensacola along Bayou Grande, is one of the top courses in the area. Built originally as an 18-hole course, today it offers a total of 45 holes with both regulation and executive courses.

