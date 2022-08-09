Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Pensacola’s Waterfront A.C. Read Golf Course [Image 1 of 3]

    NAS Pensacola’s Waterfront A.C. Read Golf Course

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Jason Bortz 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Dave Klemm tees off on hole 8 of Bayou Course on Naval Air Station Pensacola. First constructed in 1942, A.C. Read Golf Course was built to support the Sailors and Marines stationed at NAS Pensacola.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

