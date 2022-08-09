NAS Pensacola’s Waterfront A.C. Read Golf Course

Dave Klemm tees off on hole 8 of Bayou Course on Naval Air Station Pensacola. First constructed in 1942, A.C. Read Golf Course was built to support the Sailors and Marines stationed at NAS Pensacola.

