Dave Klemm tees off on hole 8 of Bayou Course on Naval Air Station Pensacola. First constructed in 1942, A.C. Read Golf Course was built to support the Sailors and Marines stationed at NAS Pensacola.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 15:14
|Photo ID:
|7424124
|VIRIN:
|220913-N-XX999-001
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|5.92 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola’s Waterfront A.C. Read Golf Course [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Bortz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Pensacola’s Waterfront A.C. Read Golf Course
