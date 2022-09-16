Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence Hosts Prisoner of War and Mission in Action Recognition Day Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence Hosts Prisoner of War and Mission in Action Recognition Day Ceremony

    FORT GORDON, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Capt. Rebecca Harr 

    United States Army Cyber Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, and Airmen honor the fallen during the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Recognition Day Ceremony on Fort Gordon, Georgia, Sept. 16, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 13:21
    VIRIN: 220916-A-WY182-906
    Location: FORT GORDON, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence Hosts Prisoner of War and Mission in Action Recognition Day Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Rebecca Harr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CCOE

