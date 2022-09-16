U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, and Airmen honor the fallen in the color guard during the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Recognition Day Ceremony on Fort Gordon, Georgia, Sept. 16, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 13:21 Photo ID: 7423885 VIRIN: 220916-A-WY182-614 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 0 B Location: FORT GORDON, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence Hosts Prisoner of War and Mission in Action Recognition Day Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Rebecca Harr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.