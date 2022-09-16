SAN DIEGO (Sept 16, 2022) – Newly-graduated Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTI) gather for a group photo following their graduation ceremony at Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) on Naval Base San Diego Sept. 16, 2022. There were 38 WTIs who graduated after approximately four months of advanced courses to become warfighting experts in one of the four surface warfare areas – amphibious warfare (AMW), anti-submarine warfare/surface warfare (ASW/SUW), integrated air and missile defense (IAMD), and mine warfare (MIW).

WTIs are an elite cadre of surface warfare officers selected to become experts in tactics and doctrine development. This new generation of surface warriors are charged with increasing the tactical proficiency and lethality of surface ships while maintaining sea control and maritime dominance.

SWOs interested in joining the SMWDC team and becoming WTIs can email SWO_WTI@navy.mil for more information. Learn more about SMWDC visit www.facebook.com/SMWDC or www.surfpac.navy.mil/Ships/Naval-Surface-and-Mine-Warfighting-Development-Center-SMWDC/About/WTI/.

(Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Devin Lowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 12:12 Photo ID: 7423773 VIRIN: 220916-N-FG807-1043 Resolution: 4538x3025 Size: 942.43 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SMWDC's Newest Warfare Tactics Instructors [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Devin Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.