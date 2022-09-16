Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMWDC's Newest Warfare Tactics Instructors [Image 3 of 3]

    SMWDC's Newest Warfare Tactics Instructors

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Lowe 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    SAN DIEGO (Sept 16, 2022) – Newly-graduated Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTI) gather for a group photo following their graduation ceremony at Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) on Naval Base San Diego Sept. 16, 2022. There were 38 WTIs who graduated after approximately four months of advanced courses to become warfighting experts in one of the four surface warfare areas – amphibious warfare (AMW), anti-submarine warfare/surface warfare (ASW/SUW), integrated air and missile defense (IAMD), and mine warfare (MIW).
    WTIs are an elite cadre of surface warfare officers selected to become experts in tactics and doctrine development. This new generation of surface warriors are charged with increasing the tactical proficiency and lethality of surface ships while maintaining sea control and maritime dominance.
    SWOs interested in joining the SMWDC team and becoming WTIs can email SWO_WTI@navy.mil for more information. Learn more about SMWDC visit www.facebook.com/SMWDC or www.surfpac.navy.mil/Ships/Naval-Surface-and-Mine-Warfighting-Development-Center-SMWDC/About/WTI/.
    (Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Devin Lowe)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 12:12
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
