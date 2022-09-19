1st Lt. Hunter Ball, the Executive Officer assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and Soldiers from NATO allied countries fist bump after the completion DV Day as part of Justice Eagle 22 on Sept. 19, 2022, at Smardan Training Area, Romania. Our commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and we will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO allies. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)

