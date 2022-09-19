Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Justice Eagle 22 [Image 4 of 6]

    Justice Eagle 22

    SMARDAN, ROMANIA

    09.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and NATO partners and allies conduct DV Day as part of Justice Eagle 22 on Sept. 19, 2022, at Smardan Training Area, Romania. Our commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and we will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO allies. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)

    This work, Justice Eagle 22 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

