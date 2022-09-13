USS Billings Conducts Crew Serve Weapons Shoot

220913-N-N3764-1006

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 13, 2022) -- Mineman 1st Class Edmund Howland clears an M240B machine gun during a crew serve weapons shoot aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) in the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 13, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released

