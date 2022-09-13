Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings Conducts Crew Serve Weapons Shoot [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Billings Conducts Crew Serve Weapons Shoot

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    09.13.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220913-N-N3764-1001
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 13, 2022) -- Fire Controlman 1st Class Weston Jenkins breaks down .50-caliber rounds during a crew serve weapons shoot aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) in the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 13, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Photo ID: 7423577
    VIRIN: 220913-N-N3764-1001
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Crew Serve Weapons Shoot
    Caribbean Sea
    USS Billings (LCS 15)
    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet

