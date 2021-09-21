King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima during the Speech from the Throne in The Hague, Sept. 21, 2022. (Courtesy photo by ANP)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 10:14
|Photo ID:
|7423575
|VIRIN:
|210921-A-A0949-699
|Resolution:
|1250x834
|Size:
|447.41 KB
|Location:
|THE HAGUE, NL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating Prince's Day [Image 3 of 3], by Charéll de Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bits of the Benelux: Celebrating Prince’s Day in the Netherlands
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT