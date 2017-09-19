Dutch Sailor standing guard with the Golden Coach passing in procession. (Courtesy photo by the Dutch Ministry of Defense)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 10:14
|Photo ID:
|7423573
|VIRIN:
|170919-A-A0949-591
|Resolution:
|1250x833
|Size:
|527.57 KB
|Location:
|THE HAGUE, NL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating Prince's Day [Image 3 of 3], by Charéll de Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bits of the Benelux: Celebrating Prince’s Day in the Netherlands
