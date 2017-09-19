Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating Prince's Day [Image 1 of 3]

    Celebrating Prince's Day

    THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS

    09.19.2017

    Photo by Charéll de Koster 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Dutch Sailor standing guard with the Golden Coach passing in procession. (Courtesy photo by the Dutch Ministry of Defense)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2017
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 10:14
    Photo ID: 7423573
    VIRIN: 170919-A-A0949-591
    Resolution: 1250x833
    Size: 527.57 KB
    Location: THE HAGUE, NL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Prince's Day [Image 3 of 3], by Charéll de Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Celebrating Prince's Day
    Celebrating Prince's Day
    Celebrating Prince's Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bits of the Benelux: Celebrating Prince&rsquo;s Day in the Netherlands

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    netherlands
    budget
    usagbenelux
    armynewswire
    princesday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT