    Mental Health Technician saves Airman's life [Image 1 of 2]

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Gina Anderson 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman First Class Erin Walgren is a Mental Health Technician with the 72nd Air Base Wing Medical Group’s Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base. She answered a call with a distressed service member on the other end and acted quickly to help save the suicidal service member’s life, just two weeks into her first assignment. (Air Force photo by Gina Anderson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mental Health Technician saves Airman's life [Image 2 of 2], by Gina Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mental Health
    Tinker Air Force Base
    72nd ABW Medical Group

