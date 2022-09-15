Airman First Class Erin Walgren is a Mental Health Technician with the 72nd Air Base Wing Medical Group’s Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base. She answered a call with a distressed service member on the other end and acted quickly to help save the suicidal service member’s life, just two weeks into her first assignment. (Air Force photo by Gina Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 08:38 Photo ID: 7423443 VIRIN: 220915-F-QL322-1001 Resolution: 5464x8000 Size: 7.12 MB Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mental Health Technician saves Airman's life [Image 2 of 2], by Gina Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.