    Incirlik AB remembers POW/MIA’s, holds 24-hour run [Image 7 of 8]

    Incirlik AB remembers POW/MIA’s, holds 24-hour run

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    POW/MIA remembrance ruck attendees run during a POW/MIA remembrance ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 16, 2022. Service members and civilians gathered for a 24-hour run in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day. Attendees continued to run until the end of the event to remember and honor those Americans who were prisoners of war and those who served and never returned home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)

    POW/MIA
    Wounded Warrior Project
    Incirlik Air Base
    POW/MIA Recognition Day
    39th Air Base Wing

