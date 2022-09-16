Incirlik AB remembers POW/MIA’s, holds 24-hour run

POW/MIA remembrance ruck attendees run during a POW/MIA remembrance ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 16, 2022. Service members and civilians gathered for a 24-hour run in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day. Attendees continued to run until the end of the event to remember and honor those Americans who were prisoners of war and those who served and never returned home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman)

