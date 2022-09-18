24/7 Presence

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, assigned to the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, carries out aerial operations in the U.S. Air Forces Central area of responsibility, Sep. 18, 2022. The 79th EFS delivers airpower and showcases U.S. commitment to deterrence and regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

