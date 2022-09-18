24/7 Presence

U.S. Air Force Airman Chief Master Sgt. John Martin, KC-135 aerial refueling specialist assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron provides fuel to a U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft within the U.S. Air Forces Central area of responsibility Sep. 18, 2022. AFCENT forces remain postured to uphold whole of government diplomacy efforts to promote security and regional stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

