Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    24/7 Presence [Image 1 of 2]

    24/7 Presence

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.18.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airman Chief Master Sgt. John Martin, KC-135 aerial refueling specialist assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron provides fuel to a U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft within the U.S. Air Forces Central area of responsibility Sep. 18, 2022. AFCENT forces remain postured to uphold whole of government diplomacy efforts to promote security and regional stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 03:40
    Photo ID: 7423119
    VIRIN: 220918-F-QP712-0023
    Resolution: 4159x2767
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24/7 Presence [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    24/7 Presence
    24/7 Presence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    "1CTCS
    AFCENT
    OIR"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT