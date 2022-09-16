Fuji Viper 22.5 Close Air Support

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines coordinate close air support utilizing inert munitions with an F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 during Exercise Fuji Viper 22.5 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 16, 2022. Exercise Fuji Viper exemplifies a commitment to realistic training that produces lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of decentralized operations across a wide range of missions. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

