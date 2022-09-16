Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuji Viper 22.5 Close Air Support [Image 4 of 6]

    Fuji Viper 22.5 Close Air Support

    JAPAN

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Raymond Lessig, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, coordinates close air support utilizing inert munitions with F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 during Exercise Fuji Viper 22.5 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 16, 2022. Exercise Fuji Viper exemplifies a commitment to realistic training that produces lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of decentralized operations across a wide range of missions. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. Lessig is a native of Auburn, Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    VIRIN: 220916-M-CG913-0017
