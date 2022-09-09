Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, pose for a group picture after completing a pier damage repair exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield.

Yeongsong, Republic of Korea (Sep. 09, 2022) Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy personnel, pose for a group picture after completing a pier damage repair exercise. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S Navy Photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Dameya King/Released)

