    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, repair pier damage during exercise Ulchi freedom Sheild. [Image 2 of 4]

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, repair pier damage during exercise Ulchi freedom Sheild.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.09.2022

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Yeongsong, Republic of Korea (Sep. 09, 2022) Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy personnel, set blocks to fill gaps during a simulated pier damage repair. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S Navy Photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Dameya King/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 04:02
