Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, perform pier assessment during joint exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield.

Yeongsong, Republic of Korea (Aug. 24, 2022) Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, perform pier assessment with Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy personnel during a joint exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield. During the exercise, US Navy and ROK military evaluated structural conditions at Gwang Yang Port to simulate pier damage repair and operating in a forward deployed environment. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction.(U.S Navy Photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Dameya King/Released)

