    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, perform pier assessment during joint exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield. [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, perform pier assessment during joint exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Yeongsong, Republic of Korea (Aug. 24, 2022) Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, perform pier assessment with Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy personnel during joint exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield. During the exercise, US Navy and ROK military evaluated structural conditions at Gwang Yang Port to simulate pier damage repair and operating in a forward deployed environment. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S Navy Photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class King/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 04:02
    Photo ID: 7423089
    VIRIN: 220824-N-NO818-0004
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 335.64 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, perform pier assessment during joint exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield. [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, perform pier assessment during joint exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield.
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 perform pier assessment during joint exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield.

    TAGS

    USN NMCB4 Seabees ROK UFS

