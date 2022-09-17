Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America, USS Tripoli Conduct Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    USS America, USS Tripoli Conduct Flight Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 17, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) finish loading cargo on an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 on America’s flight deck during flight operations in the East China Sea, Sept. 17, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole Pursley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    TAGS

    Fueling
    Handling
    Aviation Boatswain's Mate
    MV-22B
    USS America (LHA 6)

