EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 17, 2022) An MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, lands on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), during flight operations in the East China Sea, Sept. 17, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole Pursley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2022 Date Posted: 09.18.2022 23:44 Photo ID: 7422990 VIRIN: 220917-N-FC892-1536 Resolution: 4843x3229 Size: 1.28 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America, USS Tripoli Conduct Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.