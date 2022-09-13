USS Antietam (CG 54) Fresh Water Wash Down

220913-N-NY362-1021 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 13, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Brandon Cordial, from Beaufort, North Carolina, sweeps water on the weather decks aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a fresh water wash down in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 13. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
