Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fresh Water Wash Down [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fresh Water Wash Down

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220913-N-NY362-1045 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 13, 2022) Operations Specialist 1st Class Jazzy Villanueva, from Antioch, California, loops a hose during a fresh water wash down aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 13. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 21:54
    Photo ID: 7422959
    VIRIN: 220913-N-NY362-1045
    Resolution: 860x1000
    Size: 780.41 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Fresh Water Wash Down [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fresh Water Wash Down
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fresh Water Wash Down
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fresh Water Wash Down
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fresh Water Wash Down
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fresh Water Wash Down
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fresh Water Wash Down
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fresh Water Wash Down
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fresh Water Wash Down

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hose
    Fresh Water Wash Down
    USS Antietam
    CG 54

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT