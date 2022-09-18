A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists an injured 60-year-old man Sept. 18, 2022 from the 31-foot pleasure craft, Reely, approximately 104 miles east of Atlantic City, New Jersey. Multiple Coast Guard crews worked together to assist in the medevac of this injured man. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City.)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 19:18
|Photo ID:
|7422918
|VIRIN:
|220918-G-G0105-1004
|Resolution:
|2880x4032
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|31
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard medevacs 60-year-old man nearly 104 miles east of Atlantic City [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT