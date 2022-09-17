Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs 60-year-old man nearly 104 miles east of Atlantic City [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard medevacs 60-year-old man nearly 104 miles east of Atlantic City

    ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists an injured 60-year-old man Sept. 18, 2022 from the 31-foot pleasure craft, Reely, approximately 104 miles east of Atlantic City, New Jersey. Multiple Coast Guard crews worked together to assist in the medevac of this injured man. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City.)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    medevac
    USCG
    Atlantic City
    USCGC Tahoma
    MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
    D5

