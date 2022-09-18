Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    369th Sustainment Brigade Departure Ceremony (Sept 18, 2022) [Image 3 of 4]

    369th Sustainment Brigade Departure Ceremony (Sept 18, 2022)

    CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    New York National Guard

    250 New York National Guard Soldiers assigned to the “Harlem Hellfighters” 369th Sustainment Brigade said goodbye to their families for a year during a farewell ceremony 9 a.m. Sept. 18, 2022, at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor NY. The Soldiers of the 369th Sustainment Brigade will be deploying to Kuwait for a sustainment operations mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 12:44
    Photo ID: 7422635
    VIRIN: 220918-Z-RV314-1006
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, US
    This work, 369th Sustainment Brigade Departure Ceremony (Sept 18, 2022) [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    369th
    Harlem Hellfighters
    nyng
    369th sustainment brigade. deployment

