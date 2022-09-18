369th Sustainment Brigade Departure Ceremony (Sept 18, 2022)

250 New York National Guard Soldiers assigned to the “Harlem Hellfighters” 369th Sustainment Brigade said goodbye to their families for a year during a farewell ceremony 9 a.m. Sept. 18, 2022, at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor NY. The Soldiers of the 369th Sustainment Brigade will be deploying to Kuwait for a sustainment operations mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn