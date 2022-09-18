250 New York National Guard Soldiers assigned to the “Harlem Hellfighters” 369th Sustainment Brigade said goodbye to their families for a year during a farewell ceremony 9 a.m. Sept. 18, 2022, at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor NY. The Soldiers of the 369th Sustainment Brigade will be deploying to Kuwait for a sustainment operations mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 12:44
|Photo ID:
|7422632
|VIRIN:
|220918-Z-RV314-1009
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|6.19 MB
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 369th Sustainment Brigade Departure Ceremony (Sept 18, 2022) [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT