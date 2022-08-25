US Embassy Jordan celebrates USAF 75th anniversary during celebration formation with RAF, AAE, RJAF

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, meets with leaders and representatives at the USAF 75th anniversary celebration at the U.S. Embassy in Amman, Jordan, Aug. 25, 2022. The ceremony included a formation flyover led by the Royal Jordanian Air Force which underscores the strength of the U.S.-Jordanian security partnership and the importance of partner nation coordination and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

