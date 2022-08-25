US Embassy Jordan celebrates USAF 75th anniversary during celebration formation with RAF, AAE, RJAF

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central} commander, speaks at the USAF 75th anniversary celebration at the U.S. Embassy in Amman, Jordan, Aug. 25, 2022. The ceremony included a formation flyover led by the Royal Jordanian Air Force which underscores the strength of the U.S.-Jordanian security partnership and the importance of partner nation coordination and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

