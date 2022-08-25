U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central} commander, speaks at the USAF 75th anniversary celebration at the U.S. Embassy in Amman, Jordan, Aug. 25, 2022. The ceremony included a formation flyover led by the Royal Jordanian Air Force which underscores the strength of the U.S.-Jordanian security partnership and the importance of partner nation coordination and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 09:16
|Photo ID:
|7422603
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-LV886-0060
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|803.4 KB
|Location:
|AMMAN, JO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Embassy Jordan celebrates USAF 75th anniversary during celebration formation with RAF, AAE, RJAF [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
