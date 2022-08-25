Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Embassy Jordan celebrates USAF 75th anniversary during celebration formation with RAF, AAE, RJAF [Image 1 of 3]

    US Embassy Jordan celebrates USAF 75th anniversary during celebration formation with RAF, AAE, RJAF

    AMMAN, JORDAN

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central} commander, speaks at the USAF 75th anniversary celebration at the U.S. Embassy in Amman, Jordan, Aug. 25, 2022. The ceremony included a formation flyover led by the Royal Jordanian Air Force which underscores the strength of the U.S.-Jordanian security partnership and the importance of partner nation coordination and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 09:16
    Photo ID: 7422603
    VIRIN: 220825-F-LV886-0060
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 803.4 KB
    Location: AMMAN, JO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Embassy Jordan celebrates USAF 75th anniversary during celebration formation with RAF, AAE, RJAF [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Jordan
    Grynkewich
    Air Force 75th anniversary

