PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 17, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Thomas Test, from Buckingham, Virginia, mans the propulsion auxiliary control console in the central control station aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) during routine operations in the Philippine Sea on Sept. 17, 2022. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2022 Date Posted: 09.18.2022 03:48 Photo ID: 7422533 VIRIN: 220917-N-YS413-1008 Resolution: 4160x5724 Size: 1.26 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: BUCKINGHAM, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Chancellorsville Conducts Routine Engineering [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.