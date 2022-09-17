PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 17, 2022) Damage Controlman 1st Class Willie Collins, from Jacksonville, Florida, mans the electric plant control console in the central control station aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) during routine operations in the Philippine Sea on Sept. 17, 2022. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 03:48
|Photo ID:
|7422532
|VIRIN:
|220917-N-YS413-1002
|Resolution:
|6054x4036
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Chancellorsville Conducts Routine Engineering [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
