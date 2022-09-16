Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Challenge Coins

1st Lt. Corin Swarbrick, a critical care nurse with 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team (FRST), explains why she recommended Sgt. Amanda McGowan, a Licensed Practical Nurse, with 402nd FRST, and Private Luisiana Likudomole, Territorial Force Royal Fiji Military Force, for the Challenge Coin Award. Col. Michael van Welie Deputy Commander, Interoperability, 25th Infantry Division, and Command. Sgt. Maj. Dan Roney, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Command Sergeant Major, took the time to recognize these two individuals on September 16th, 2022, for exceeding the standard during the Tactical Combat Care Course during Exercise Cartwheel 2022.



Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

