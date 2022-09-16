Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Challenge Coins

Command. Sgt. Maj. Dan Roney, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, shared a moment with Sgt. Amanda McGowan, a Licensed Practical Nurse with the 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team as they, recognized each other from a previous deployment. Sgt McGowan was awarded a Challenge Coin on September 16th, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Location: NADI, FJ