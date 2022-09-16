Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Challenge Coins [Image 1 of 2]

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Challenge Coins

    NADI, FIJI

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Abel Aungst 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Command. Sgt. Maj. Dan Roney, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, shared a moment with Sgt. Amanda McGowan, a Licensed Practical Nurse with the 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team as they, recognized each other from a previous deployment. Sgt McGowan was awarded a Challenge Coin on September 16th, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 01:52
    Photo ID: 7422514
    VIRIN: 220916-A-VR477-001
    Resolution: 4278x4170
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: NADI, FJ 
    This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Challenge Coins [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Abel Aungst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Challenge Coins
    TAGS

    Partnership
    Readiness
    OneTeam
    ExerciseCartwheel
    FreeandOpenIndoPacfic
    OPPATHWAYS2022

